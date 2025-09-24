Bengaluru Bus Drivers Face Suspension, Salary Cuts For Using Mobile While On Duty
BMTC introduces strict penalties for drivers using mobile phones, including suspension, salary cuts and possible termination, to improve commuter safety.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced tough new rules targeting drivers caught using mobile phones or other digital devices while on duty. The move comes as part of efforts to curb driver negligence and improve passenger safety across the city’s public transport network.
Under the new guidelines, first-time offenders face immediate suspension for 15 days. In addition, their salary may be reduced, increments withheld and they could be transferred to other depots.
Repeat offenders involved in accidents could face harsher consequences, including termination.
Bengaluru: BMTC has issued a circular announcing strict penalties for drivers caught using mobiles/digital devices while driving, including suspensions, salary deductions, transfers, and withholding of increments
These stringent measures are intended to increase accountability and ensure that drivers remain focused while operating buses. Curbing mobile usage on the road could also help prevent accidents and protect commuters.
Road Conditions And Operational Challenges
The new mobile phone crackdown comes amid ongoing concerns over road conditions and operational pressures faced by BMTC drivers.
According to reports, poor roads, mounting traffic congestion and high stress levels are contributing to the rising number of accidents involving BMTC buses.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff and workers federation, in a letter to transport minister Ramalinga Reddy, has urged immediate action to prevent further incidents.
Calls For Reform And Regulation
The workers federation also raised concerns about leased electric buses, saying that private drivers are not subject to BMTC’s eligibility standards or accountability measures. This, they claim, has led to a higher frequency of accidents and incidents of misconduct. While BMTC has rolled out training programmes, the federation insists that more immediate and detailed reforms are needed.
BMTC Expands Services Beyond Bengaluru
Alongside the safety measures, BMTC buses, long considered the lifeline for millions of commuters in Bengaluru, will now operate beyond city limits. The government has approved this expansion, allowing BMTC to serve neighbouring districts.
According to reports, BMTC’s operations were previously restricted to a radius of 25 kilometres from the city. Following the government directives, the operational radius will now extend to 40 kilometres.