Bengaluru Bus Drivers Face Suspension, Salary Cuts For Using Mobile While On Duty

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced tough new rules targeting drivers caught using mobile phones or other digital devices while on duty. The move comes as part of efforts to curb driver negligence and improve passenger safety across the city’s public transport network.

Under the new guidelines, first-time offenders face immediate suspension for 15 days. In addition, their salary may be reduced, increments withheld and they could be transferred to other depots.



Repeat offenders involved in accidents could face harsher consequences, including termination.