Bengal Government Unveils Rs 3.66 Lakh Crore Budget, Accuses Centre Of Imposing Financial Blockade

Addressing the delay in payments under the MGNREGA scheme, the state government introduced the 'Karmasree' scheme to ensure a 50-day-a-year minimum work guarantee for job card holders.

“The Centre has deprived job card holders of their due wages for a long time. The chief minister has announced the release of funds for the 21 lakh job card holders within this month. A new scheme named Karmasree will be launched which will ensure 50 days of work to each job card holder,” she said.