BEML, Indian Navy Sign MoU To Boost Indigenous Marine Engineering

NDTV ProfitNationBEML, Indian Navy Sign MoU To Boost Indigenous Marine Engineering
The partnership aims to bolster self-reliance in defence production and reduce dependence on foreign imports.

21 Aug 2024, 12:22 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;@indiannavy, Official X (Twitter) Account Of Indian Navy Spokesperson</p></div>
Source: @indiannavy, Official X (Twitter) Account Of Indian Navy Spokesperson

Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Directorate of Marine Engineering of the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

The agreement was formalized at the Naval Headquarters in Delhi, with Ajit Kumar Srivastav, director of defence at BEML, and Rear Admiral K Srinivas, ACOM (D&R) of the Indian Navy, representing their respective organizations.

"This landmark agreement is a pivotal step in enhancing bilateral cooperation for the indigenous design, development, manufacture, testing, and product support of critical marine equipment and systems," the defence and heavy engineering public sector firm said in a statement.

The partnership aims to bolster self-reliance in defence production and reduce dependence on foreign imports, according to the firm.

The collaboration will enhance indigenous marine engineering capabilities, ensuring that both current and future naval projects are equipped with state-of-the-art, domestically produced technology, BEML said.

This alliance is focused on meeting immediate operational requirements while also fortifying long-term defence infrastructure, it added.

(With inputs From PTI)

