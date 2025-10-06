Bar Council Suspends Lawyer Who Tried To Hurl Shoe Towards CJI BR Gavai

The Bar Council of India suspended on Monday advocate Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during proceedings in the Supreme Court, NDTV reported.

According to an NDTV report, he was suspended with immediate effect, the Bar Council said in an interim order.

The lawyer on Monday morning had approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judge.

Security personnel present in the court intervened and escorted Kishore out and detained him. While being escorted out of the courtroom, he uttered "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (Hindustan will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma), according to a lawyer present in the courtroom, ANI reported.

The CJI remained composed and urged lawyers present in the courtroom to continue with their arguments. "Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," Gavai said, as per PTI.

"Today's incident is a very sad one. If a lawyer has committed or attempted to commit assault in a court, we strongly condemn it," Advocate Rohit Pandey, former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, told ANI.

According to Pandey, Kishore has been a member of the bar since 2011.

"He attempted this based on the comment made by the CJI in the case of Lord Vishnu matter. We strongly condemn this, and if this incident is true, action should be taken," Pandey said.

The Supreme Court's security unit has initiated an inquiry into the incident. The Delhi Police is the primary organisation managing security at the area.