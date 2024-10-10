Banks To Remain Closed For 4-Consecutive Days In THESE States; Check Details Here

Banks in various states will remain closed for four consecutive days this week due to national holidays, regional festivals, and weekend days.

Banks in India will remain closed for up to 15 days in October. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule for these holidays, with key closures coming up this week.

Although bank branches will be closed on these days, online and digital banking services will continue to function, allowing customers to manage their accounts without any disruptions.