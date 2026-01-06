Bank Strike: Employee Unions Demand Five-Day Work Week, to lDeclare Nationwide Strike On Jan. 27

Bank unions affiliated to the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have declared a nationwide strike on Jan. 27, reiterating their long-standing call for a five-day workweek.

In a circular dated Jan. 4, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said the strike has been called after the government failed to respond to a demand agreed upon during the March 2024 wage revision settlement with the Indian Banks’ Association.

The decision to designate the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays was part of that settlement.

"It is unfortunate that the government is not responding to our genuine demand. There would be no loss of man hours because we have agreed to an extra 40 minutes working per day from Monday to Friday," UFBU said in a statement.