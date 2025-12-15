Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Closed For 4 Days from Dec 15-20; Check State-Wise List

Banks in certain parts of India will be closed for a total of four days during this week. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) calendar, banks will be closed on Dec. 15, 18, 19 and 20.

On Dec. 15, banks will be closed in Arunachal Pradesh on account of the general election to the Panchayati Raj institutions and municipalities across the state.

Banks will remain shut in Meghalaya on Dec. 18 to mark the death anniversary of U Soso Tham, who is renowned as the pioneer of secular Khasi literature.

In Goa, banks will be closed on Dec. 19 on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on Dec. 20 for the celebration of Losoong or Namsoong. This festival marks the Sikkim New Year.

It is important to note that banks will remain operational in other parts of India on Saturday, Dec. 20.

While bank branches remain closed on public holidays, customers can continue to access banking services such as ATMs, UPI transactions, online banking and other internet-based options.

If you have planned a visit to the bank this week, you must take note of the holiday schedule that has been mentioned above. In case of any confusion, you can contact your local bank branch to know if they remain closed on any particular day.