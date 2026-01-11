Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Remain Shut For Five Days From Jan 12-17; Check State-Wise List
Customers can continue to access banking facilities such as UPI payment and ATMs on bank holidays.
Banks will be closed for five days in different states across India next week. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), January 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17 are listed as holidays in the month.
List of Bank Holidays From January 12-17
January 12 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in West Bengal on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
January 14 (Wednesday): On the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu, banks will be shut in Gujarat, Odisha, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
January 15 (Thursday): Several important events, such as Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, election to municipal corporations in Maharashtra and Makara Sankranti, fall on January 15. Accordingly, banks will be closed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
January 16 (Friday): To mark Thiruvalluvar Day/Kanuma, banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on January 16.
January 17 (Saturday): Banks will stay shut in Tamil Nadu to mark Uzhavar Thirunal.
In the remainder of January, the following holidays will be observed:
January 18 and 25: Sundays
January 23: Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)
January 24: Banks closed on the fourth Saturday
January 26: Republic Day (National holiday)
RBI publishes the calendar of bank holidays in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
Banks continue to operate on the first, third and fifth (if applicable) Saturdays of every month, but remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks also remain closed on all Sundays.
Even on public holidays when branches are closed, customers can continue to access digital services, including ATMs, UPI payments and online banking platforms without interruption.
Customers are advised to confirm branch timings before visiting, as operating hours can vary. RBI publishes an official calendar of bank holidays, offering guidance on days when services may be unavailable. When in doubt, a quick call to the local branch can provide clarity.