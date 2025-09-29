Bank Holidays In October 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days — Check State-Wise List Here
Banks in India will remain closed on several occasions in October 2025 for festivals like Vijayadashami, Durga Puja, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali.
The October calendar is packed with festivities with a number of bank holidays lined up, from Dussehra to Diwali. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published an official holiday calendar that lists these closures.
All scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks are functional on the first and third Saturdays, unless the RBI calendar has a scheduled holiday. All banks remain closed on all Sundays of the month.
Deposits and withdrawals from banks will be impacted during this time. Customers are advised to schedule branch visits according to their bank's regional holiday calendar to avoid any inconvenience.
While physical bank branches will remain accessible, online banking, mobile apps and ATM services will remain operational during these closures. Those who require in-person banking services are advised to plan in advance to avoid any hassles.
Bank Holidays In October 2025
Banks in India will remain closed on several occasions in October 2025 for festivals like Vijayadashami, Durga Puja, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima, Karva Chauth, Kati Bihu, Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi.
ALSO READ
Bank Holidays This Week: Durga Puja, Navratri — Are Banks Closed All Days From Sept. 29-Oct. 5?
Full List Of Bank Holidays In October 2025
October 1 | Wednesday: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya on Oct. 1, 2025, for Navratri, Dussehra, Vijayadashami and Durga Puja (Dasain).
October 2 | Thursday: Banks will be closed pan-India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.
October 3| Friday: Banks will be closed in Sikkim for Durga Puja (Dasain).
October 4 | Saturday: Banks will be closed in Sikkim for Durga Puja (Dasain).
October 6 | Monday: Banks in Tripura and West Bengal will remain closed on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja.
October 7 | Tuesday: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on Oct. 7 to celebrate Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.
October 10 | Friday: Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on Oct. 10 on the occasion of Karva Chauth.
October 18 | Saturday: Banks in Assam will be closed on Oct. 18 for the festival of Kati Bihu.
October 20 | Monday: Bank holidays will be observed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (UT), Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi (NCT), Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Puja.
October 21 | Tuesday: A bank holiday will be observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja.
October 22 | Wednesday: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja (Diwali).
October 23 | Thursday: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh on Oct. 23 for Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba.
October 27 | Monday: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand on Oct. 27 for the Chath Puja (Evening Puja) festival.
October 28 | Tuesday: Banks will be closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on Oct. 28 for the Chath Puja (Morning Puja) festival.
October 31 | Friday: Banks will be closed in Gujarat on Oct. 31 to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.
Regular Weekly Holidays
Besides the specified festival holidays, all banks will also remain closed on:
October 5, 12, 19, 26 (Sundays)
October 11, 25 (Second and fourth Saturdays)