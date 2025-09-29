Bank Holidays In October 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days — Check State-Wise List Here

The October calendar is packed with festivities with a number of bank holidays lined up, from Dussehra to Diwali. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published an official holiday calendar that lists these closures.

All scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks are functional on the first and third Saturdays, unless the RBI calendar has a scheduled holiday. All banks remain closed on all Sundays of the month.

Deposits and withdrawals from banks will be impacted during this time. Customers are advised to schedule branch visits according to their bank's regional holiday calendar to avoid any inconvenience.

While physical bank branches will remain accessible, online banking, mobile apps and ATM services will remain operational during these closures. Those who require in-person banking services are advised to plan in advance to avoid any hassles.