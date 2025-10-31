Bank Holidays In November 2025: Fewer Bank Closures This Month, Check Full State-Wise List
After a month that saw several festival holidays, banks are set for a busier November. The upcoming month will have fewer breaks compared to October. There is only one major holiday, on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima that will be observed in most states and Union Territories. The remaining holidays are regional and vary across states.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, there are three weekday holidays in November. Apart from these, all Sundays will remain closed as usual. Normally, only the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays. However, this time, the first Saturday will also be a holiday in select regions.
In Karnataka, one of the festival holidays coincides with the second Saturday, which is observed as a holiday for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks. Customers are advised to plan bank visits accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
Full List Of Bank Holidays In November 2025:
November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava / Igas-Bagwal holiday in Karnataka and Uttarakhand
November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima / Rahas Purnima holiday in all states and UTs except Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Goa and northeastern states
November 6: Nongkrem Dance holiday in Meghalaya
November 7: Wangala Festival holiday in Meghalaya
November 8: Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Karnataka and second Saturday elsewhere
November 22: Fourth Saturday
November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 - Sundays
This means banks will have a total of 11 holidays, including weekends, in November.
During holidays, physical bank branches remain closed. However, online services are available. These include ATM, Net banking, UPI and other digital services that remain uninterrupted even during bank holidays.
The only bank holiday remaining in October is on Oct. 31, which will be observed only in Gujarat. The state will mark the day as a public holiday to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.