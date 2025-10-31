Bank Holidays In November 2025: Fewer Bank Closures This Month, Check Full State-Wise List

After a month that saw several festival holidays, banks are set for a busier November. The upcoming month will have fewer breaks compared to October. There is only one major holiday, on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima that will be observed in most states and Union Territories. The remaining holidays are regional and vary across states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, there are three weekday holidays in November. Apart from these, all Sundays will remain closed as usual. Normally, only the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays. However, this time, the first Saturday will also be a holiday in select regions.

In Karnataka, one of the festival holidays coincides with the second Saturday, which is observed as a holiday for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks. Customers are advised to plan bank visits accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.