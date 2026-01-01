Bank Holidays In January 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days, Check Full List
January 2026 Bank Holidays: Key holidays include New Year's Day, Makar Sankranti, Republic Day and Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Banking services across multiple states and Union Territories will remain shut for several days in January 2026 on account of national observances and regional holidays. With the New Year beginning today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the holiday calendar for 2026.
In January 2026, physical branches of both public and private sector banks will remain closed on account of regional festive days and weekend closures. Banks will remain closed across India on Jan. 26, 2026, while regional holidays will vary depending on local calendars across states.
Bank Holidays In January 2026
As per the RBI calendar, banks across several states and Union Territories will remain closed for 10 days on account of scheduled holidays. Banks will also remain closed for six days due to regular weekend closures. This takes the total bank holidays in January 2026 to 16 days.
Apart from the regional holidays and national observances, banks also remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays every month.
"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," as per the RBI notification for bank holidays.
Here's the complete list of bank holidays in January 2026:
Bank Holidays In January 2026: Full List
January 1 - New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai (Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal)
January 2 - New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi (Kerala, Mizoram)
January 3 – Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (Uttar Pradesh)
January 10 - Second Saturday
January 12 - Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (West Bengal)
January 14 - Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)
January 15 - Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)
January 16 - Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)
January 17 - Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)
January 23 – Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)
January 24 - Banks closed on Fourth Saturday
January 26 - Republic Day (National holiday)
January 4, 11, 18, 25 - Bank holiday on Sunday
The Reserve Bank of India releases the bank holiday list at the start of every calendar year. The central bank finalises holidays under three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
While services at all bank branches remain suspended on holidays, online banking services remain available. Customers can avail services like UPI payments, net banking and ATM transactions, among others, on all bank holidays.