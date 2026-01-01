Bank Holidays In January 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days, Check Full List

As per the RBI calendar, banks across several states and Union Territories will remain closed for 10 days on account of scheduled holidays. Banks will also remain closed for six days due to regular weekend closures. This takes the total bank holidays in January 2026 to 16 days.

Apart from the regional holidays and national observances, banks also remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays every month.

"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," as per the RBI notification for bank holidays.

Here's the complete list of bank holidays in January 2026: