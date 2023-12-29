Bank Holidays In January 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days; Check Full List Here
Significant occasions such as Makara Sankranti festival and Republic Day are among the holidays during which banks in India will observe closures.
Banks across the country will be shut for as many as 16 days in the upcoming month of January 2024.
The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes ten holidays recognized under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
It is important to note that the specific holidays may differ from state to state. Significant occasions such as Makara Sankranti festival and Republic Day are among the holidays affecting the banking schedule.
Bank Holidays In January 2024: Full List
January 1 (Monday): New Year’s Day
Banks in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya will remain closed.
January 2 (Tuesday): New Year Celebration
Banks in Mizoram will observe closure.
January 7 (Sunday)
January 11 (Thursday): Missionary Day
Banks in Mizoram will observe closure.
January 13 (Saturday)
January 14 (Sunday)
January 15 (Monday): Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu
Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will remain closed.
January 16 (Tuesday): Thiruvalluvar Day
Banks in Tamil Nadu will remain shut.
January 17 (Wednesday): Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday
Banks will be closed in Punjab and Tamil Nadu.
January 21 (Sunday)
January 22 (Monday): Imoinu Iratpa
Banks will be closed in Manipur.
January 23 (Monday): Gaan-Ngai
Banks will observe closure in Manipur.
January 25 (Thursday): Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali
Banks will be shut in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
January 26 (Friday): Republic Day
Apart from Tripura, West Bengal and Uttarakhand, banks will remain closed in all the states.
January 27 (Saturday)
January 28 (Sunday)
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, it is essential to remember that online banking services and ATMs will work without any issues throughout the entire month of January.