Bank Holidays In January 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days; Check Full List Here

Banks across the country will be shut for as many as 16 days in the upcoming month of January 2024.

The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes ten holidays recognized under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

It is important to note that the specific holidays may differ from state to state. Significant occasions such as Makara Sankranti festival and Republic Day are among the holidays affecting the banking schedule.