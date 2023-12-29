Bank Holidays In January 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days; Check Full List Here

NDTV ProfitNationBank Holidays In January 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days; Check Full List Here
Significant occasions such as Makara Sankranti festival and Republic Day are among the holidays during which banks in India will observe closures.

29 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Freepik</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Freepik

Banks across the country will be shut for as many as 16 days in the upcoming month of January 2024.

The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes ten holidays recognized under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

It is important to note that the specific holidays may differ from state to state. Significant occasions such as Makara Sankranti festival and Republic Day are among the holidays affecting the banking schedule.

Bank Holidays In January 2024: Full List

  • January 1 (Monday): New Year’s Day
    Banks in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya will remain closed.

  • January 2 (Tuesday): New Year Celebration
    Banks in Mizoram will observe closure.

  • January 7 (Sunday)

  • January 11 (Thursday): Missionary Day
    Banks in Mizoram will observe closure.

  • January 13 (Saturday)

  • January 14 (Sunday)

  • January 15 (Monday): Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu
    Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will remain closed.

  • January 16 (Tuesday): Thiruvalluvar Day
    Banks in Tamil Nadu will remain shut.

  • January 17 (Wednesday): Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday
    Banks will be closed in Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

  • January 21 (Sunday)

  • January 22 (Monday): Imoinu Iratpa
    Banks will be closed in Manipur.

  • January 23 (Monday): Gaan-Ngai
    Banks will observe closure in Manipur.

  • January 25 (Thursday): Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali
    Banks will be shut in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

  • January 26 (Friday): Republic Day
    Apart from Tripura, West Bengal and Uttarakhand, banks will remain closed in all the states.

  • January 27 (Saturday)

  • January 28 (Sunday)

RBI categorises holidays into three sections:

  • Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

  • Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

  • Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, it is essential to remember that online banking services and ATMs will work without any issues throughout the entire month of January.

