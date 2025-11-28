Bank Holidays In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 18 Days, Check Full List
December 2025 Bank Holidays: The RBI holiday list in December 2025 also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays and all four Sundays.
December 2025 Bank Holidays: Banking services across many states and Union Territories will remain suspended for multiple days in December due to public holidays and weekend closures. As 2025 comes to an end, information about bank holidays in the last month of the calendar year could help customers plan their financial transactions better.
Banks across several states and Union Territories will remain closed for 18 days in December due to regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Apart from regular weekend closures, banks will also remain closed in many states on account of public holidays, as per the holiday calendar. Banks across all states and UTs will remain closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.
"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," according to the RBI notification for bank holidays.
Since services at branches remain suspended on all bank holidays, it is advisable for customers to plan branch visits as per the regional holiday calendar of their banks. However, on all bank holidays, online banking services remain available. Customers can use online services like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments, net banking and ATM transactions, among others.
Full List of Bank Holidays In December 2025
December 1- State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day holiday in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland
December 3- Bank holiday in Goa for feast of St. Francis Xavier
December 12- Holiday in Meghalaya for the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma
December 13- Bank closure on the second Saturday
December 18- Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham
December 19- Bank holiday in Goa on account of Goa Liberation Day
December 20- Losoong/Namsoong holiday in Sikkim and Goa
December 22- Losoong/Namsoong holiday in Sikkim
December 24- Christmas Eve holiday in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 25- Banks to remain closed in all states and Union Territories for Christmas
December 26- Christmas celebrations in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 27- Bank holiday on the fourth Saturday
December 30- Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya on the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah
December 31- New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa holiday in Mizoram and Manipur
December 7,14,21,28- Bank closure on all Sundays
Reserve Bank of India releases the list of bank holidays at the beginning of every calendar year. As per the calendar, banks remain closed on national holidays and regional festivals, apart from the closure on all Sundays and two Saturdays every month.
The RBI categorises bank holidays into three sections: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The holiday schedule varies across states, depending on the regional festivals.