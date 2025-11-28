Bank Holidays In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 18 Days, Check Full List

December 2025 Bank Holidays: Banking services across many states and Union Territories will remain suspended for multiple days in December due to public holidays and weekend closures. As 2025 comes to an end, information about bank holidays in the last month of the calendar year could help customers plan their financial transactions better.

Banks across several states and Union Territories will remain closed for 18 days in December due to regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Apart from regular weekend closures, banks will also remain closed in many states on account of public holidays, as per the holiday calendar. Banks across all states and UTs will remain closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.

The RBI holiday list in December 2025 also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays and all four Sundays.

"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," according to the RBI notification for bank holidays.