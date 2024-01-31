Bank Holidays In February 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days; Check Full List Here
Some significant occasions affecting the banking schedule in February include Basanta Panchami and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Banks across the country will be closed for a total of 11 days in February 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India. This includes six holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
It is important to note that specific holidays may vary from state to state. Some significant occasions affecting the banking schedule in February include Basanta Panchami and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
List Of Bank Holidays In February 2024
February 4: Sunday
February 10: Second Saturday and Banks in Sikkim will be closed on the occasion of Losar.
February 11: Sunday
February 14, Wednesday: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) - Banks in Tripura, Odisha, and West Bengal will be closed
February 15, Thursday: Lui-Ngai-Ni - Banks in Manipur will be closed
February 18: Sunday
February 19, Monday: Banks in Maharashtra will be closed due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
February 20, Tuesday: State Day/Statehood Day - Banks in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh will be closed
February 24: Fourth Saturday
February 25: Sunday
February 26, Monday: Banks in Arunachal Pradesh will be closed on the occasion of Nyokum
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.