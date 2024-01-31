Bank Holidays In February 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days; Check Full List Here

Banks across the country will be closed for a total of 11 days in February 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India. This includes six holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

It is important to note that specific holidays may vary from state to state. Some significant occasions affecting the banking schedule in February include Basanta Panchami and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.