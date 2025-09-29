Bank Holidays This Week: Durga Puja, Navratri — Are Banks Closed All Days From Sept. 29-Oct. 5?

Banks across India will remain closed on several days in September last week and early October 2025 due to festive holidays and weekend closures. In fact, all seven days of the current week mark a bank holiday in some part of the country, owning to religious celebrations, regional festivities and national holidays such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, along with weekend leaves.

Banks across India, including the State Bank of India, remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India. These holidays include national and regional holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.