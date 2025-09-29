Bank Holidays This Week: Durga Puja, Navratri — Are Banks Closed All Days From Sept. 29-Oct. 5?
Banks across India will remain closed on several days in September last week and early October 2025 due to festive holidays and weekend closures. In fact, all seven days of the current week mark a bank holiday in some part of the country, owning to religious celebrations, regional festivities and national holidays such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, along with weekend leaves.
Banks across India, including the State Bank of India, remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India. These holidays include national and regional holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.
Bank Holidays: Sept. 29-Oct.5
Sept. 29 (Monday) — Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati on account of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.
Sept. 30 — Banks in multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.
Oct. 1 — Banks in multiple cities, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe banks closure due to Navaratri End / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami / Durga Puja, the ninth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.
Oct. 2 — Banks will be closed pan-India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.
Oct. 3 — Banks will remain closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja.
Oct. 4 — Banks will remain closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja.
Oct. 5 — Banks will remain closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.