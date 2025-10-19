Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 20 For Diwali 2025
Diwali festivities span across five days, starting with Dhanteras, in many states. Banks across India will remain closed during this period on various days.
Banks in most states are set to observe a holiday for Diwali on October 20. Diwali is an annual Hindu festival marked by lights, prayers, sweets and family gatherings.
Before Diwali, Dhanteras is observed, marking the beginning of the week-long festive celebrations. During this period, several states and Union Territories declare multiple holidays, as per regional calendars.
Due to festive holidays, banks, schools, colleges and many government offices will remain closed during Diwali week. There are 21 Bank Holidays in October 2025 due to festivals and regular weekend closures, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Banks will remain closed for six days across different states during Diwali week.
Customers are advised to complete banking tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience. It’s important to note that all digital banking services will remain available on holidays. The online services like UPI, ATM, and net banking will remain operational as usual.
During Diwali, banks are set to remain closed from October 20 till October 23. However, bank holidays are expected to vary in different states as per regional calendars. For instance, the Bhai Dooj festival, which marks the conclusion of Diwali festivities, is observed mostly in northern India. As a result, banks will remain closed in states like Uttar Pradesh on this day.
Diwali Holiday On October 20
According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks in most states will be closed on October 20 for Diwali (Deepavali), Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Puja. The calendar shows that all states and Union Territories, except Manipur, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir, will observe a bank holiday on this day.
Maharashtra has designated Diwali holiday on October 21. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Manipur will also observe a holiday on this day due to Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) and Govardhan Pooja.
Similarly, some states will observe Govardhan Pooja holiday on October 22, leading to bank closures in select regions.
Diwali Bank Holidays 2025: Check State-Wise List
October 20 - Holiday in all states except Manipur, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir
October 21 - Holiday in Maharashtra, MP, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir
October 22 - Holiday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan and UP
October 23 - Holiday in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, UP, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh
Banks are expected to resume operations at branches on Friday, October 24. However, banks will remain closed on October 25 (Saturday) and October 26 (Sunday) due to the weekend.