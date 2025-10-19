Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 20 For Diwali 2025

Banks in most states are set to observe a holiday for Diwali on October 20. Diwali is an annual Hindu festival marked by lights, prayers, sweets and family gatherings.

Before Diwali, Dhanteras is observed, marking the beginning of the week-long festive celebrations. During this period, several states and Union Territories declare multiple holidays, as per regional calendars.

Due to festive holidays, banks, schools, colleges and many government offices will remain closed during Diwali week. There are 21 Bank Holidays in October 2025 due to festivals and regular weekend closures, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Banks will remain closed for six days across different states during Diwali week.

Customers are advised to complete banking tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience. It’s important to note that all digital banking services will remain available on holidays. The online services like UPI, ATM, and net banking will remain operational as usual.

During Diwali, banks are set to remain closed from October 20 till October 23. However, bank holidays are expected to vary in different states as per regional calendars. For instance, the Bhai Dooj festival, which marks the conclusion of Diwali festivities, is observed mostly in northern India. As a result, banks will remain closed in states like Uttar Pradesh on this day.