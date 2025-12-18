Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Closed On December 19? Check RBI Holiday Calendar

With just a few days left in the last month of 2025, people are gearing up for year-end holidays. This comes amid weekend holidays and longer breaks for schools, colleges, government offices and banks in December.

Businesses typically see reduced operations during this period, as professionals often use remaining paid leaves before they lapse at the end of the year. As a result, services such as banks, government offices and post offices may experience reduced operations.

A key bank holiday is also scheduled on Friday, Dec. 19, which will lead to the closure of physical branches select places.. Banks will also remain closed across India on Dec. 25, Christmas. Customers planning banking transactions should make arrangements in advance, as the holiday and the following weekend may affect services for the next few days.