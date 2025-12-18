Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Closed On December 19? Check RBI Holiday Calendar
The RBI holiday list in December 2025 also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays and all four Sundays.
With just a few days left in the last month of 2025, people are gearing up for year-end holidays. This comes amid weekend holidays and longer breaks for schools, colleges, government offices and banks in December.
Businesses typically see reduced operations during this period, as professionals often use remaining paid leaves before they lapse at the end of the year. As a result, services such as banks, government offices and post offices may experience reduced operations.
A key bank holiday is also scheduled on Friday, Dec. 19, which will lead to the closure of physical branches select places.. Banks will also remain closed across India on Dec. 25, Christmas. Customers planning banking transactions should make arrangements in advance, as the holiday and the following weekend may affect services for the next few days.
Bank Holiday On Dec. 19
According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are set to remain closed in Goa on Friday. The state will observe Goa Liberation Day, which commemorates the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule and its integration into the Indian Union.
Besides banks, government institutions, schools and colleges will also remain closed in Goa.
Banks in the remaining states and union territories are expected to function as usual. However, customers are still advised to check with their local branches to avoid any inconvenience.
While physical branches remain closed during bank holidays, online banking services and ATMs continue to operate.
Bank Holidays In December 2025
Dec. 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland
Dec. 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa
Dec. 9 – Election to local government institutions in Kerala
Dec. 12 – Death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma in Meghalaya
Dec. 15 – Election to panchayati raj institutions and municipalities across Arunachal Pradesh
Dec. 18 – Death anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya
Dec. 19 – Goa Liberation Day
Dec. 20 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim
Dec. 22 – Losoong / Namsoong Sikkim
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
Dec. 25 – Christmas (all India)
Dec. 26 – Christmas celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
Dec. 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya
Dec. 30 – Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur