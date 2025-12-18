Business NewsNationalBank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Closed On December 19? Check RBI Holiday Calendar
Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Closed On December 19? Check RBI Holiday Calendar

The RBI holiday list in December 2025 also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays and all four Sundays.

18 Dec 2025, 04:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
December 19 Bank Holiday
ATMs and online services will be available on Dec.19. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

With just a few days left in the last month of 2025, people are gearing up for year-end holidays. This comes amid weekend holidays and longer breaks for schools, colleges, government offices and banks in December. 

Businesses typically see reduced operations during this period, as professionals often use remaining paid leaves before they lapse at the end of the year. As a result, services such as banks, government offices and post offices may experience reduced operations.

A key bank holiday is also scheduled on Friday, Dec. 19, which will lead to the closure of physical branches select places.. Banks will also remain closed across India on Dec. 25, Christmas. Customers planning banking transactions should make arrangements in advance, as the holiday and the following weekend may affect services for the next few days.

Bank Holiday On Dec. 19

According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are set to remain closed in Goa on Friday. The state will observe Goa Liberation Day, which commemorates the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule and its integration into the Indian Union.

Besides banks, government institutions, schools and colleges will also remain closed in Goa.

Banks in the remaining states and union territories are expected to function as usual. However, customers are still advised to check with their local branches to avoid any inconvenience.

While physical branches remain closed during bank holidays, online banking services and ATMs continue to operate.

Bank Holidays In December 2025

Dec. 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

Dec. 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa

Dec. 9 – Election to local government institutions in Kerala

Dec. 12 – Death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma in Meghalaya

Dec. 15 – Election to panchayati raj institutions and municipalities across Arunachal Pradesh

Dec. 18 – Death anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya

Dec. 19 – Goa Liberation Day 

Dec. 20 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim

Dec. 22 – Losoong / Namsoong Sikkim

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

Dec. 25 – Christmas (all India)

Dec. 26 – Christmas celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

Dec. 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya

Dec. 30 – Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur

