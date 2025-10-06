Bank Holiday Today: Check Whether Banks Are Open Or Closed In Your City On October 6

Banks, in both Tripura and West Bengal, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 6, on account of Lakshmi Puja, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar list.

It is important to note that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.

Although bank branches remain shut on public holidays, customers can still use digital services. Facilities such as ATMs, UPI transactions, online banking and other internet-based options will continue to be available as usual, without any disruption.

It’s always wise to check your bank’s operating hours and ensure the branch will be open before making a trip. The Reserve Bank of India issues a list of bank holidays, which can help you know when services will not be available. If you’re still unsure, contacting your branch directly is the best way to confirm.