Bank Holiday Today: Check Whether Banks Are Open Or Closed In Your City On October 6
Banks in India will remain closed on several occasions in October 2025 for festivals like Vijayadashami, Durga Puja, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali.
Banks, in both Tripura and West Bengal, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 6, on account of Lakshmi Puja, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar list.
It is important to note that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.
Although bank branches remain shut on public holidays, customers can still use digital services. Facilities such as ATMs, UPI transactions, online banking and other internet-based options will continue to be available as usual, without any disruption.
It’s always wise to check your bank’s operating hours and ensure the branch will be open before making a trip. The Reserve Bank of India issues a list of bank holidays, which can help you know when services will not be available. If you’re still unsure, contacting your branch directly is the best way to confirm.
ALSO READ
School Holidays October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti To Diwali, Check Full List Of Dates When Schools Are Closed
Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025: State-Wise List
Oct. 3-4: Banks closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.
Oct. 6: Banks closed in Tripura and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja.
Oct. 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will shut for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.
Oct. 10: Himachal Pradesh will see banks remaining closed due to Karva Chauth.
Oct. 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.
Oct. 20-23: Diwali-related closures will affect banks in several places, including Delhi, Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal.
Oct. 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on the occasion of Chath Puja (Evening Puja).
Oct. 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chath Puja (Morning Puja) .
Oct. 31: In Gujarat, banks will be closed in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.