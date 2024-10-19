Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed This Saturday, Oct. 19?
With the onset of the festive season, October 2024 has witnessed as many as 11 bank holidays so far across various states, depending upon the state-specific festivals.
It is advisable to check the bank holidays list in October 2024 to avoid inconvenience if you are planning a visit to the nearby branch of your bank. In India, bank holidays vary from state to state, except for the national holidays.
Banks across the country remain closed on all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Are Banks Open Or Closed This Saturday?
As Oct. 19, falls on the third Saturday of the month, banks will remain open across the country. As per the regulations of the RBI, banks remain operational on the first and third Saturdays of every month, unless notified otherwise.
Banks generally follow the standard holiday schedule, which includes listed holidays, specified Saturdays and all Sundays. However, it is advised to verify the holiday dates to ensure smooth transactions.
Bank Holidays In October
These included the State Assembly Elections, Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja/Dussehra, Lakshmi Puja, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu, Accession Day, among others.
List Of Remaining Bank Holidays In October 2024
October 20, Sunday: Banks will remain closed in all states.
October 26, Fourth Saturday/Accession Day: Banks will remain closed in all states.
October 27, Sunday: Banks will remain closed in all states.
October 31, Thursday: Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and several other states will be closed for Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, and Naraka Chaturdashi.
As per the RBI guidelines, all the banks follow a holiday calendar based on three categories: holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, real time gross settlement holiday and banks' closing of accounts.