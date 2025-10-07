Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Tuesday, October 7, For Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti?
Find out in which states the banks will remain closed today Also check the state-wise full list of upcoming bank holidays in the month of October.
Banks in some parts of the country will be closed on Tuesday, October 7, on account of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar list, banks will be closed today in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, it means that banks in the rest of the country are scheduled to remain open on October 7.
It is important to note that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.
Even when bank branches are closed on public holidays, customers can still access most of their services digitally. Options like ATMs, UPI payments, net banking and other online facilities will function normally without any interruption.
It’s sensible to check your bank’s working hours beforehand to make sure the branch will be open when you visit. The RBI publishes an official list of holidays each year, making it easier to know when banking services might be closed. If there’s still any confusion, reaching out to your local branch directly is the most reliable option.
Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025: State-Wise List
Oct. 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will shut for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.
Oct. 10: Himachal Pradesh will see banks remaining closed due to Karva Chauth.
Oct. 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.
Oct. 20-23: Diwali-related closures will affect banks in several places, including Delhi, Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal.
Oct. 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on the occasion of Chath Puja (Evening Puja).
Oct. 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).
Oct. 31: In Gujarat, banks will be closed in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti 2025
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki, the revered author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and the Adi Kavi (first poet) of Sanskrit. The festival honors his immense contributions to literature and spirituality, particularly his teachings of compassion and redemption, exemplified by his own transformation from a dacoit to a sage through devotion to Lord Rama.
Kumar Purnima 2025
Kumar Purnima in Odisha is an annual autumn festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month to mark the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the god of war and son of Lord Shiva. It falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin month, which marks the beginning of the holy Kartika month.