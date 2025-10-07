Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Tuesday, October 7, For Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti?

Banks in some parts of the country will be closed on Tuesday, October 7, on account of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar list, banks will be closed today in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, it means that banks in the rest of the country are scheduled to remain open on October 7.

It is important to note that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.

Even when bank branches are closed on public holidays, customers can still access most of their services digitally. Options like ATMs, UPI payments, net banking and other online facilities will function normally without any interruption.

It’s sensible to check your bank’s working hours beforehand to make sure the branch will be open when you visit. The RBI publishes an official list of holidays each year, making it easier to know when banking services might be closed. If there’s still any confusion, reaching out to your local branch directly is the most reliable option.