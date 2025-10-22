Is Today A Bank Holiday? Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 22
Many states across India will observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 22, to celebrate Diwali festivities. Check the list here.
Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks in many states will remain closed on October 22 as part of the ongoing Diwali festivities. The celebrations commenced with Dhanteras on October 18, marking the start of the festival. During this period, many states and Union Territories have declared bank holidays.
Bank Closures On October 22
States where banks will be closed on Wednesday, October 22 for these specific festivals include:
Maharashtra (for Bali Pratipada)
Gujarat (for Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bali Pratipada)
Karnataka (for Balipadyami)
Uttarakhand (for Govardhan Pooja/Bali Pratipada)
Sikkim
Rajasthan (for Govardhan Pooja)
Uttar Pradesh (for Govardhan Pooja/Bali Pratipada)
Digital Banking Services Unaffected
While in-branch services pause, essential digital banking facilities such as ATMs, UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps will continue to function. Customers are advised to complete any in-person transactions ahead of the holiday to avoid inconvenience.
Diwali 2025 State-Wise Holiday Observances
The Diwali festivities extend beyond October 22 in some regions. For example, Bhai Dooj, marking the end of Diwali celebrations, is mostly observed in northern India.
On October 23, banks in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for festivals including Bhaidooj (Bhai Bij), Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja, Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba.
Banks are scheduled to reopen for in-person services on Friday, October 24, before closing again for the weekend on October 25 (fourth Saturday) and October 26 (Sunday).
Upcoming Bank Holidays In October 2025
October 2025 has a total of 21 scheduled bank holidays, covering regional festivals, Diwali, Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays. Upcoming bank holidays are:
October 27: In Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).
October 28: In Patna and Ranchi for Chhath Puja (morning puja).
October 31: In Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday.
Customers are requested to contact their nearest bank branch to confirm the holiday schedule, as local branch holidays may vary per city.