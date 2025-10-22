Is Today A Bank Holiday? Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 22

The Diwali festivities extend beyond October 22 in some regions. For example, Bhai Dooj, marking the end of Diwali celebrations, is mostly observed in northern India.

On October 23, banks in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for festivals including Bhaidooj (Bhai Bij), Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja, Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba.

Banks are scheduled to reopen for in-person services on Friday, October 24, before closing again for the weekend on October 25 (fourth Saturday) and October 26 (Sunday).