Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Monday, Sept. 8 In Mumbai?
Banks across Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 8, due to a public holiday on account of Id-E-Milad. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the bank holiday, earlier scheduled on Sept. 5, after the Maharashtra government’s decision to shift the holiday for Id-E-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban districts to Sept. 8.
The RBI, in a notification dated Sept. 4, changed the listed bank holiday in Mumbai for Id-E-Milad from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8. According to the RBI, the scheduled bank holiday was shifted after the Maharashtra government declared Sept. 8 as a public holiday in Mumbai and suburban districts under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
"There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (G-Sec), foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on Sept. 8, 2025," the RBI notification mentioned.
As per the RBI notification, settlement of all outstanding transactions due on Sept. 8 will be postponed to the next working day, i.e., Sept. 9.
In an official notification, dated Sept. 3, the Department of General Administration of the Maharashtra government announced that the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban districts will now be observed on Sept. 8 instead of Sept. 5.
The decision was taken to maintain harmony on Anant Chaturdashi, which was on Sept. 6, which also marked the end of the 10-day Ganpati festival in Mumbai and Maharashtra with the immersion of idols.
However, the government notification clarified that the Sept. 5 holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad will remain unchanged for other districts in the state.
As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks across states remain closed on all national and regional public holidays. However, the dates may vary as per regional calendars. Apart from scheduled holidays, banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays, every month.
Even on bank holidays, customers can carry out transactions via online banking, mobile apps and ATMs. Customers can also transfer money via UPI, NEFT and RTGS on bank holidays. It’s advisable for customers to check the bank closure dates as per the regional calendar before planning a visit to a branch.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In September
Sept. 12: In Jammu and Kashmir, banks will remain closed for the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.
Sept. 22: Banks will remain closed in Rajasthan on account of Navratra Sthapna.
Sept. 23: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on account of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.
Sept. 29: Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal on account of Maha Saptami and Durga Puja.
Sept. 30: Banks in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will remain closed for Maha Ashtami and Durga Puja.