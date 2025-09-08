Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Monday, Sept. 8 In Mumbai?

Banks across Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 8, due to a public holiday on account of Id-E-Milad. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the bank holiday, earlier scheduled on Sept. 5, after the Maharashtra government’s decision to shift the holiday for Id-E-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban districts to Sept. 8.

The RBI, in a notification dated Sept. 4, changed the listed bank holiday in Mumbai for Id-E-Milad from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8. According to the RBI, the scheduled bank holiday was shifted after the Maharashtra government declared Sept. 8 as a public holiday in Mumbai and suburban districts under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

"There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (G-Sec), foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on Sept. 8, 2025," the RBI notification mentioned.

As per the RBI notification, settlement of all outstanding transactions due on Sept. 8 will be postponed to the next working day, i.e., Sept. 9.