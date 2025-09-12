Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Friday, Sept. 12?

Banks across India will remain closed for several days in September 2025 on account of festive holidays and weekend closures. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for a total of 10 days this month across states and Union Territories due to scheduled holidays.

Apart from scheduled holidays announced by the RBI, banks also remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month. So, banks across India will remain closed for a total of 16 days this month.

"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on second and fourth Saturdays," the RBI website mentions.

September is packed with festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja and more. On these holidays, government offices, schools and public institutions will also remain closed. As a result, customers may find it difficult to carry out in-person visits to their local branches. Hence, people are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

During bank holidays, physical branches remain closed, but online banking services continue to operate as usual. Customers can still perform transactions, check balances, transfer funds and access other digital services. On bank holidays, ATMs will remain operational.