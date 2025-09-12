Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Friday, Sept. 12?
As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for a total of 16 days in September 2025.
Banks across India will remain closed for several days in September 2025 on account of festive holidays and weekend closures. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for a total of 10 days this month across states and Union Territories due to scheduled holidays.
Apart from scheduled holidays announced by the RBI, banks also remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month. So, banks across India will remain closed for a total of 16 days this month.
"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on second and fourth Saturdays," the RBI website mentions.
September is packed with festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja and more. On these holidays, government offices, schools and public institutions will also remain closed. As a result, customers may find it difficult to carry out in-person visits to their local branches. Hence, people are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
During bank holidays, physical branches remain closed, but online banking services continue to operate as usual. Customers can still perform transactions, check balances, transfer funds and access other digital services. On bank holidays, ATMs will remain operational.
Bank Holiday Today On September 12
On weekdays, banks are set to be closed for nine days this month. Some of these weekday holidays are regional in nature and will not be observed everywhere. One such upcoming holiday is falling on Friday, Sept. 12. Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir today.
The Friday after the Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations is a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.
Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations were held on Sept. 5 and 6 across India, due to which banks were closed in most states and UTs. However, the Sept. 12 bank holiday will only be observed in Jammu and Kashmir.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In September 2025
Sept. 12 - Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in Jammu-Kashmir
Sept. 13 - Second Saturday holiday for all banks
Sept. 22 – Navratra Sthapna in Rajasthan
Sept. 23 – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji in Jammu and Kashmir
Sept. 27: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks
Sept. 29 – Maha Saptami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal.
Sept. 30 – Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28: Holidays for banks across India due to Sundays