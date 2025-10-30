Bank Holiday On October 31: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Your City On Friday?
Banks in one Indian state will remain closed on Oct. 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Banks in one state will observe a public holiday on Friday, Oct. 31, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday schedule lists this date as a non-working day for bank branches in the state.
Bank Holiday On October 31: State Where Banks Will Remain Shut
Banks in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, will remain closed on Friday, Oct. 31, for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
While physical branches will remain shut in the state, digital banking services such as ATMs, UPI, internet banking and mobile banking apps will continue to operate as usual.
Bank branches in the rest of the country are expected to function normally on Oct. 31, ensuring customers outside Gujarat can carry out their regular transactions without any disruption.
With the Oct. 31 closure, all bank holidays for the month come to an end. October, being a festive month marked by celebrations such as Dussehra, Diwali, and other regional festivities, saw banks closed for a total of 21 days across various states. This includes 13 weekday holidays, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.
Bank Holidays In November 2025
As per the RBI holiday schedule, November will see fewer bank holidays than October. The most significant holiday will fall on Nov. 5, when several states and Union Territories will observe Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima. Other holidays during the month will be region-specific and differ from state to state.
There will be three weekday bank holidays in November. In addition to these, all Sundays will remain non-working days.
Here’s the list of holidays in November 2025:
Nov. 1 (Saturday): Kannada Rajyothsava in Karnataka and Igas-Bagwal in Uttarakhand.
Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Sundays): Weekly bank holidays.
Nov. 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in all states and Union Territories except Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Goa and the northeastern states.
Nov. 6 (Thursday): Nongkrem Dance in Meghalaya.
Nov. 7 (Friday): Wangala Festival in Meghalaya.
Nov. 8 (Saturday): Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Karnataka and second Saturday elsewhere.
Nov. 22 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday.