⁠Bank Holiday On October 31: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Your City On Friday?

Banks in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, will remain closed on Friday, Oct. 31, for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

While physical branches will remain shut in the state, digital banking services such as ATMs, UPI, internet banking and mobile banking apps will continue to operate as usual.

Bank branches in the rest of the country are expected to function normally on Oct. 31, ensuring customers outside Gujarat can carry out their regular transactions without any disruption.

With the Oct. 31 closure, all bank holidays for the month come to an end. October, being a festive month marked by celebrations such as Dussehra, Diwali, and other regional festivities, saw banks closed for a total of 21 days across various states. This includes 13 weekday holidays, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.