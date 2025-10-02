Bank Holiday On October 2: Are Banks Closed Today For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check Full Schedule
Bank Holiday Today: All public and private sector banks across India will be closed on Thursday.
Many bank holidays vary by state because each state has its own unique regional festivals, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) includes in its annual holiday calendar. For October, the RBI has designated about 15 bank holidays, according to its state-wise official holiday calendar.
Are Banks Closed Today On October 2?
All public and private sector banks across India will be closed on October 2, Thursday, for Gandhi Jayanti, which is a national holiday.
The festivals of Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, and other regional festivals like Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva, which are holidays in some states, coincide with the national bank holiday.
Additionally, banks are also closed nationwide on all Sundays (October 5, 12, 19, and 26) as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month (October 11 and 25).
While physical bank branches will be closed, digital banking services like online banking, mobile banking, and UPI transactions will continue to operate as usual. Bank customers are advised to plan their transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
It is recommended to check the official holiday calendar on the RBI website for specific state holidays or consult with local bank branches for specific holiday schedules before visiting a bank to avoid last-minute disruptions.
Nationwide Closure On October 2
Banks in all states and union territories across the country will remain closed on Thursday, October 2 on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva
Upcoming Bank Holidays in October
October 3-4: Banks closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.
October 6: Banks closed in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja.
October 7: All banks to remain closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.
October 10: Banks will remain shut in Shimla for Karva Chauth.
October 18: Banks will be closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.
October 20-23: Banks closed in multiple regions for Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, and Govardhan Puja.
October 27: Banks will remain shut in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Chhath Puja.
October 28: Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chhath Puja.
October 31: Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.