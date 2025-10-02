Bank Holiday On October 2: Are Banks Closed Today For Gandhi Jayanti And Dussehra? Check Full Schedule

All public and private sector banks across India will be closed on October 2, Thursday, for Gandhi Jayanti, which is a national holiday.

The festivals of Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, and other regional festivals like Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva, which are holidays in some states, coincide with the national bank holiday.

Additionally, banks are also closed nationwide on all Sundays (October 5, 12, 19, and 26) as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month (October 11 and 25).

While physical bank branches will be closed, digital banking services like online banking, mobile banking, and UPI transactions will continue to operate as usual. Bank customers are advised to plan their transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

It is recommended to check the official holiday calendar on the RBI website for specific state holidays or consult with local bank branches for specific holiday schedules before visiting a bank to avoid last-minute disruptions.