Bank Holiday On October 1: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Wednesday? Check Details
Banks will be closed on Wednesday, October 1, in several states due to the festivals of Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, Maha Navami, Vijayadashami and Durga Puja (Dasain).
October 2025 is shaping up to be one of the busiest festive months in India, with major celebrations like Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali on the horizon. As a result, banks across the country will observe multiple holidays, leading to closures on several days throughout the month.
Are Banks Closed Today On October 1?
Banks will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in several states due to the festivals of Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, Maha Navami, Vijayadashami and Durga Puja (Dasain). Further, banks will also remain closed on October 2 across all states and Union Territories on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
Customers are advised to check their bank's holiday schedule to plan accordingly and avoid any inconvenience. To plan for bank holidays, check the bank's website or the RBI website for holiday calendars, as bank closures vary by state and region due to different local festivals.
Digital banking services like UPI and mobile apps will continue as usual for fund transfers and bill payments.
Bank Holiday On October 1
Banks will remain closed in majot cities, including Triputa, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Meghalaya for Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain).
Upcoming Holidays In October 2025
Banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month (Oct. 11 and 25), as well as all Sundays (Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26). Apart from this, banks will remain closed on several occasions, like Dussehra, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali.
Oct. 2: All banks across India will be shut for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday.
Oct. 3 and 4: Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain).
Oct. 6: Banks in Tripura and West Bengal will remain closed for Lakshmi Puja.
Oct. 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will be shut for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.
Oct. 10: Karva Chauth will affect banking in Himachal Pradesh.
Oct. 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.
Oct. 20-23: Diwali-related closures will affect banks in several states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Oct. 27-28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chhath Puja.
Oct. 31: In Gujarat, banks will be closed for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.