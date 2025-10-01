Bank Holiday On October 1: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Wednesday? Check Details

Banks will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in several states due to the festivals of Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, Maha Navami, Vijayadashami and Durga Puja (Dasain). Further, banks will also remain closed on October 2 across all states and Union Territories on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Customers are advised to check their bank's holiday schedule to plan accordingly and avoid any inconvenience. To plan for bank holidays, check the bank's website or the RBI website for holiday calendars, as bank closures vary by state and region due to different local festivals.

Digital banking services like UPI and mobile apps will continue as usual for fund transfers and bill payments.