Bank Holiday On January 1: Are Banks Open Or Closed On New Year 2026?
January 1 Bank Holiday: People across the country are looking forward to welcoming the New Year with markets and shopping malls expected to be crowded, while schools and offices remain closed. The question for many people is whether banks will remain open as usual on the first day of the New Year—Jan. 1—or not.
Are Banks Open Or Closed On January 1, 2026?
As per the official holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank branches will remain shut in many cities on Jan. 1, 2026.
Since bank holidays in India are state-specific, the closure on Jan. 1 will not be applicable across all regions.
According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal and Meghalaya will remain closed due to New Year's Day/Gaan-Ngai.
Banks will remain open on Jan. 1, 2026, in other states and Union Territories where New Year's Day has not been listed as a bank holiday.
To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to verify with their local branch before planning a visit.
This is important for people planning to withdraw cash, deposit cheques or do loan-related paperwork.
While physical bank branches might remain closed on designated holidays, customers can continue to avail online services. This means, they will be able to use ATMs, make UPI payments and carry out other digital banking operations.
Bank Holidays in January 2026
Here's the complete list of bank holidays next month:
January 1 - New Year/Gaan-Ngai (Mizoram, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal)
January 2 - New Year celebrations/Mannam Jayanthi (Kerala, Mizoram)
January 3 - Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (Uttar Pradesh)
January 10 - Banks remain closed on second Saturday
January 12 - Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (West Bengal)
January 14 - Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)
January 15 - Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)
January 16 - Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)
January 17 - Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)
January 23 - Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)
January 24 - Banks shut on fourth Saturday
January 26 - Republic Day (National holiday)
January 4, 11, 18, 25 - Bank holidays on Sunday