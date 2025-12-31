Bank Holiday On January 1: Are Banks Open Or Closed On New Year 2026?

As per the official holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank branches will remain shut in many cities on Jan. 1, 2026.

Since bank holidays in India are state-specific, the closure on Jan. 1 will not be applicable across all regions.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal and Meghalaya will remain closed due to New Year's Day/Gaan-Ngai.

Banks will remain open on Jan. 1, 2026, in other states and Union Territories where New Year's Day has not been listed as a bank holiday.

To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to verify with their local branch before planning a visit.

This is important for people planning to withdraw cash, deposit cheques or do loan-related paperwork.

While physical bank branches might remain closed on designated holidays, customers can continue to avail online services. This means, they will be able to use ATMs, make UPI payments and carry out other digital banking operations.