Bank Holiday On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On Nov. 5, Check Full List

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Banks in many states and Union Territories across India will see a mid-week break on Wednesday, Nov. 5, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and other regional festivals.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are a total of 11 bank holidays in November. Bank closures include public and regional holidays across states and UTs, as well as the regular weekend holidays.

Every month, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, as per RBI guidelines.

Customers are advised to check their regional bank calendars as these holidays differ across states and UTs. Before visiting a local branch, verifying holiday dates could help avoid inconvenience.