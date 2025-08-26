Business NewsNational⁠Bank Holiday On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed On Aug. 27?
⁠Bank Holiday On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed On Aug. 27?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The 10-day festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha will begin on Aug. 27.

26 Aug 2025, 08:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Bank Holiday
Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday list notes that Aug. 27 has been declared a bank holiday in select regions. (Photo Source: PTI)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Bank Holiday: Ganesh Chaturthi marks the start of the 10-day festival marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha. Idols of the deity are installed in homes and in grand public pandals, too. This year, Ganpati Bappa's festival will be celebrated from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

As part of the celebrations, banks will observe a holiday in some cities, including Mumbai. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, Aug. 27 has been declared a bank holiday in some places.

This holiday is observed for Ganesh Chaturthi, along with other regional festivals such as Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Vinayakar Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Bank Holiday

On Aug. 27 (Wednesday), banks will remain closed in the following cities:

  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

  • Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra)

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)

  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)

  • Panaji (Goa)

  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)

Though banks in these places will remain closed on Aug. 27, customers can still access digital banking services without interruption. This ensures that while physical branches will not operate, all essential online and electronic facilities will continue to function smoothly, allowing people to carry out money transfers, bill payments, UPI transactions and other services during the holiday.

On bank holidays, customers are encouraged to make use of ATMs, UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps, which remain operational even when branches are closed.

If you need to visit your local bank branch in person, it is advisable to check the timings in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Remaining Bank Holidays In August 2025

  • Aug. 28 (Thursday): Holiday in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) on account of Nuakhai

  • Aug. 28: Holiday in Panaji (Goa) for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi

  • Aug. 31 (Sunday): Weekly holiday for all banks across the country.

