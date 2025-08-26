⁠Bank Holiday On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed On Aug. 27?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Bank Holiday: Ganesh Chaturthi marks the start of the 10-day festival marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha. Idols of the deity are installed in homes and in grand public pandals, too. This year, Ganpati Bappa's festival will be celebrated from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

As part of the celebrations, banks will observe a holiday in some cities, including Mumbai. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, Aug. 27 has been declared a bank holiday in some places.

This holiday is observed for Ganesh Chaturthi, along with other regional festivals such as Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Vinayakar Chaturthi.