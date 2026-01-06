Bangladesh Unrest: Two More Attacks In A Day As Violence Against Hindus Escalates

Another fatal attack on a member of the Hindu community has been reported in Bangladesh, pushing the number of Hindus killed in unrest-linked violence to six over the past 18 days and intensifying concerns about the safety of religious minorities across the country.

The latest killing took place late Monday night at Charsindur Bazar in Narsingdi district. Mani Chakraborty, a grocery shop owner, was attacked while attending to customers at his store in the busy market area of Palash upazila.

According to local residents, unidentified assailants struck him in full public view, leaving him critically injured. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries either on the way or shortly after reaching medical care.