Bangladesh Unrest: Two More Attacks In A Day As Violence Against Hindus Escalates
These two killings are part of a broader pattern of recent violence targeting Hindus in different regions of Bangladesh. Community members are urging authorities to ensure swift investigations.
Another fatal attack on a member of the Hindu community has been reported in Bangladesh, pushing the number of Hindus killed in unrest-linked violence to six over the past 18 days and intensifying concerns about the safety of religious minorities across the country.
The latest killing took place late Monday night at Charsindur Bazar in Narsingdi district. Mani Chakraborty, a grocery shop owner, was attacked while attending to customers at his store in the busy market area of Palash upazila.
According to local residents, unidentified assailants struck him in full public view, leaving him critically injured. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries either on the way or shortly after reaching medical care.
Chakraborty lived in Sadharchar Union in Shibpur upazila and was the son of Madan Thakur. Fellow shopkeepers described him as mild-mannered and said he had no known disputes or personal rivalries. His killing in a crowded marketplace has heightened unease among Hindu residents in the area, many of whom say fear has begun to shape everyday decisions, from opening shops to venturing out after dark.
The Narsingdi attack came just hours after another Hindu man was killed in a separate incident in Jashore district. Hindu journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi,, 45, was shot dead around 5:45 pm at Kopalia Bazar in Manirampur upazila. Police said gunmen opened fire on him while he was at the market, killing him on the spot.
Pratap was from Arua village in Keshabpur upazila and was the son of Tushar Kanti Bairagi. Police from Manirampur police station reached the scene soon after the shooting and initiated legal procedures. Officer-in-charge Rajiullah Khan said an investigation is underway and a post-mortem examination has been planned.
These two killings are part of a broader pattern of recent violence targeting Hindus in different regions of Bangladesh. In recent weeks, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker, was lynched during mob violence, while Amrit Mondal was also killed in unrest-related incidents.
Other cases include the shooting death of Bajendra Biswas in Mymensingh district and the killing of Hindu trader Khokon Chandra Das, who was stabbed and set on fire by a mob near Keurbhanga Bazar in Shariatpur district on December 31. He later died from severe burn injuries at Dhaka’s National Burn Institute.
Community members and rights observers say the string of attacks has created a climate of fear, with many urging authorities to ensure swift investigations and visible action to prevent further violence.