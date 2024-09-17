Bangladesh Issue Is Internal Affair, Says S Jaishankar — NDTV Profit Exclusive

India's relationship with its neighbours is improving, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview.

"Bangladesh issue is their internal affair, we will maintain relations with the government of the day. It is not right to comment on their internal affairs," he said.

"We aim to maintain a stable relationship with Bangladesh, given our strong business ties and close people-to-people connections with our neighbouring country," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister called Iranian Supreme Leader's remarks on Indian Muslims unfortunate, noting that in external relations, sometimes things go against you.