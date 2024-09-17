Bangladesh Issue Is Internal Affair, Says S Jaishankar — NDTV Profit Exclusive
India aims to maintain a stable relationship with Bangladesh, given the strong business ties and close people-to-people connections with the neighboring country, Jaishankar said.
India's relationship with its neighbours is improving, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview.
"Bangladesh issue is their internal affair, we will maintain relations with the government of the day. It is not right to comment on their internal affairs," he said.
The External Affairs Minister called Iranian Supreme Leader's remarks on Indian Muslims unfortunate, noting that in external relations, sometimes things go against you.
On Sept. 16, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted on X, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. In his message, he highlighted the struggles faced by Muslims, notably mentioning Indian Muslims, alongside those in Gaza.
His post was strongly condemned by India. "We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran," the external affairs ministry had said in a statement.