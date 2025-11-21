Business NewsNationalBangladesh Earthquake: Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Adjacent Areas
Bangladesh Earthquake: Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Adjacent Areas

An earthquake was reported in Bangladesh on Friday while the tremors were felt in Kolkata, according to a report in NDTV.

21 Nov 2025, 10:31 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Earthquake tremors in Kolkata. :(Representative image. Unsplash)</p></div>
Earthquake tremors in Kolkata. :(Representative image. Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

An earthquake was reported in Bangladesh on Friday morning at around 10:08 a.m. while the tremors were felt in Kolkata and several parts of Northeast India.

According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake was of magnitude 5.5 struck near the Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The epicentre was situated in Narsingdi, about 42 km from Dhaka and the depth of the quake was 10 km, the USGS said.

There was no immediate report of any injury or damage.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: USGS)</p></div>

(Photo: USGS)

Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.

(This is a developing story.)

