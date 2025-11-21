Bangladesh Earthquake: Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Adjacent Areas

An earthquake was reported in Bangladesh on Friday morning at around 10:08 a.m. while the tremors were felt in Kolkata and several parts of Northeast India.

According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake was of magnitude 5.5 struck near the Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The epicentre was situated in Narsingdi, about 42 km from Dhaka and the depth of the quake was 10 km, the USGS said.

There was no immediate report of any injury or damage.