Bahrain EDB Secures $16.65 Million Investment From Indian Firms

"This cumulative investment reflects the strength and competitiveness of Bahrain’s value-proposition and fast-growing reputation as a key regional hub for leading manufacturing and niche technology firms seeking a trusted international destination for expansion."

In the statement, Bahrain EDB said that among the Indian companies, Chemco is gearing up for its third expansion in Bahrain since it first announced its plans to set up its factory in Bahrain in 2013, with an aim of augmenting its rigid packaging production capacity at Bahrain International Investment Park, incorporating fully automated production lines to meet the growing demand in Bahrain’s Fast-Moving Consumer Goods sector.