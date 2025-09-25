Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede Files Complaint Against SRK, Aryan Khan, Claims Rs 2 Crore Compensation

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede on Thursday filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, global streaming platform Netflix, and others.

In his plea, Wankhede has alleged that one particular scene in the show "mocks" him. He alleges that their series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' contains false, malicious, and defamatory content aimed at damaging his reputation. According to NDTV, Wankhede has demanded Rs 2 crore in damages.

Directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is an eight-episode show which aired on Netflix on Sept. 18.