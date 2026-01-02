Babu Asoni Yojana: Assam CM Announces Stipends For PG Students, Graduates — Who Qualifies, Who Doesn't

Aimed at reducing financial pressure on students, the scheme is only for boy students belonging to families in Assam earning less than Rs 4 lakh per annum.

This means those having a family income of more than Rs 4 lakh per annum are not eligible for this scheme.

According to NorthEast Now, even those students whose parents are government employees will not qualify for the benefit.

The latest initiative by the Assam government is aimed at reducing dropout rates and providing financial stability to all the students dealing with higher education costs.

"We already have a scheme called Nijut Moina to encourage girl students to pursue higher education and stop child marriage by keeping them engaged in education. But recently, there was almost a silent movement by our boys that they also need a Babu scheme," The Times of India quoted Sarma as saying.