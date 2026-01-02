Babu Asoni Yojana: Assam CM Announces Stipends For PG Students, Graduates — Who Qualifies, Who Doesn't
Here is everything you need to know about the Babu Asoni Yojana, announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jan. 1.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ahead of the assembly election, has announced the Babu Asoni Yojana. The scheme is aimed at financially supporting male students pursuing higher education in the north-eastern state.
Announced on New Year's Day (Jan. 1), the scheme will come into effect from Feb. 1. On a monthly basis, the eligible beneficiaries will receive the financial aid directly into their bank accounts.
Babu Asoni Yojana: Who Qualifies, Who Doesn't
In a post on X, Sarma said that eligible male students in undergraduate courses will be given Rs 1,000 per month, while those at the postgraduate level will be provided Rs 2,000 every month.
"Fulfilling my promise to the boys! From February onwards, under the #BabuAsoni, Post Graduate boy students will be given ₹2,000 per month and Graduate students will be given ₹1,000 per month to help them in pursuing their higher education," the Assam Chief Minister wrote.
Aimed at reducing financial pressure on students, the scheme is only for boy students belonging to families in Assam earning less than Rs 4 lakh per annum.
This means those having a family income of more than Rs 4 lakh per annum are not eligible for this scheme.
According to NorthEast Now, even those students whose parents are government employees will not qualify for the benefit.
The latest initiative by the Assam government is aimed at reducing dropout rates and providing financial stability to all the students dealing with higher education costs.
"We already have a scheme called Nijut Moina to encourage girl students to pursue higher education and stop child marriage by keeping them engaged in education. But recently, there was almost a silent movement by our boys that they also need a Babu scheme," The Times of India quoted Sarma as saying.
Nijut Moina Scheme
A few months ago, the Assam Chief Minister inaugurated the centrally-organised Nijut Moina 2.0 cheque distribution programme, highligting that the scheme has emerged as a beacon of hope to fulfill the dreams of every girl child in the state.
Biswa said the scheme will benefit 3,50,265 girl students in the 2025-26 academic year, as against 1,61,302 students, who received financial assistance in 2024-25.
The fight for the future of our girls continues strongly as we aim to realise our goal of a Child Marriage Free Assam by 2026.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 14, 2025
The #NijutMoina2 with expanded coverage will roll out to our girls in October, after Diwali which will empower them to continue with their education. pic.twitter.com/t6R4vbiwwt
Under this scheme, financial assistance is being provided to all eligible girl students in Assam, irrespective of their economic status.
Eligible girl students enrolled in Classes XI and XII receive incentive of Rs 1,000 per month for a maximum of up to 10 months.
Undergraduate students will get Rs 1,250 per month for a maximum of 10 months, while postgraduate students get Rs 2,500 per month for a maximum of 10 months.