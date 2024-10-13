Baba Siddique Murder Suspects Claim Being Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away at 66, after being shot in Mumbai by three assailants on the night of 12th October. Two out of those three suspects have been arrested and one is still on the run.

As per sources to NDTV, the two arrested young suspects claimed that they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They are Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23 years old from Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap, 19 years old from Uttar Pradesh.

While the police is yet to verify their startling claim, the gang is yet to admit responsibility for the murder.

The mention of Bishnoi gang is alarming because coincidently, Salman Khan had been threatened by this gang earlier too and Siddique was close to the Bollywood star. In fact, it was noticed that as of this morning, the security around Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy, had been further tightened. Sources also revealed that the Siddique had received a death threat 15 days ago, after which he was given the 'Y-category' security cover.

Salman Khan, has seemingly been, on Lawrence Bishnoi's "target list" over his infamous black buck hunting case in 1998. Rohit Godara, a close aide of Bishnoi, had earlier claimed that anyone who was a friend of Salman Khan was their enemy.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat, pressed under a dozen of criminal cases.