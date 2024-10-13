Baba Siddique Murder: Congress Questions 'Crumbling' Law And Order Situation In Maharashtra

The Congress on Saturday said the killing of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique is a serious indictment of the “crumbling” law and order situation in Maharashtra and demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra West area on Saturday. Two of the assailants have been arrested, according to officials.

The shocking incident prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state, where assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragic demise of Siddique is shocking beyond words.“In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” he said.

“Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount,” Kharge said.