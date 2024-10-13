Baba Siddique May Have Passed Away Before Hospitalisation: Doctors

Speaking to reporters after the incident on Saturday night, doctors at the medical facility said, "There were two wounds of gunshots at the front of his chest. There was lot of blood loss, and he was unconscious when his family members brought him to the hospital."

Asked whether Baba Siddique had passed away before being brought to the hospital, one of the doctors said, "It is possible. There was no response from him when he was brought in. He was unconscious. We undertook resuscitation, but Siddique was declared dead at 11.27 pm on Saturday."