Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Last Date To Apply, Eligibility, Application Process And More

Applications have opened for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025. The programme invites girl students from government schools in eligible states to apply and offers financial support of Rs 30,000 per year for their first college degree or diploma course.

Offered by the Azim Premji Foundation, the scholarship aims to support girl students from economically disadvantaged families. The amount, paid annually, is credited to the beneficiary’s bank account for the entire course, which can range from two to five years.