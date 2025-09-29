Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Last Date To Apply, Eligibility, Application Process And More
The Azim Premji Foundation, which administers the scholarship, offers financial support for the first degree or diploma course.
Applications have opened for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025. The programme invites girl students from government schools in eligible states to apply and offers financial support of Rs 30,000 per year for their first college degree or diploma course.
Offered by the Azim Premji Foundation, the scholarship aims to support girl students from economically disadvantaged families. The amount, paid annually, is credited to the beneficiary’s bank account for the entire course, which can range from two to five years.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible, applicants must:
Be girl students who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students from government schools or colleges.
Be admitted to the first year of a recognised undergraduate or diploma course (2-5 years) at a government or bona fide private college/university anywhere in India.
Belong to one of the eligible states or Union Territories: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Application Process
Applicants can apply online at the Azim Premji Foundation website here
Visit the “What We Do”, then go to the Education section for scholarship details.
New applicants should register under “New Applicants Cohort 2025”; returning applicants can log in with their username and password.
Fill out the application form with all required details and submit.
Print a copy of the submitted form for reference.
Azim Premji Scholarship Amount And Deadline
The scholarship provides Rs 30,000 annually throughout the course duration. Eligible candidates are advised to apply before September 30 to avoid last-minute issues.
Azim Premji Scholarship: Documents Required
Applicants must upload the following:
2x2 inch passport-sized photograph
Scanned signature
Scanned Aadhaar card (front side showing name, photo, date of birth, and gender)
Scanned bank passbook (front page)
Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets
About The Azim Premji Foundation
The Azim Premji Foundation is a prominent non-profit organisation established in 2001 by Azim Premji, founder of IT firm, Wipro. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the foundation is dedicated to fostering a just, equitable, humane, and sustainable society. The foundation's initiatives span education, health, and livelihoods.