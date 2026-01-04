Business NewsNationalAYUSH Gets Recognition In India's Free Trade Pacts With Oman, New Zealand
AYUSH Gets Recognition In India's Free Trade Pacts With Oman, New Zealand

Exports of AYUSH and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11%, increasing from $649.2 million in 2023-24 to $688.89 million in 2024-25.

04 Jan 2026, 08:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The commerce ministry on Sunday said India's traditional medicine system - AYUSH - has received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand. 

(Photo: Freepik)
The commerce ministry on Sunday said India's traditional medicine system - AYUSH - has received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand.

(Photo: Freepik)

The commerce ministry on Sunday said India's traditional medicine system - AYUSH - has received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand.

Both the agreements, which were finalised last year in December, have dedicated annexures on health-related services and traditional medicine.

'India's traditional medicine systems (AYUSH) have also received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements, including the India-Oman CEPA and the India- New Zealand FTA,' it said.

Exports of AYUSH and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11%, increasing from $649.2 million in 2023-24 to $688.89 million in 2024-25.

