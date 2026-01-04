AYUSH Gets Recognition In India's Free Trade Pacts With Oman, New Zealand

The commerce ministry on Sunday said India's traditional medicine system - AYUSH - has received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand.. Both the agreements, which were finalised last year in December, have dedicated annexures on health-related services and traditional medicine.. 'India's traditional medicine systems (AYUSH) have also received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements, including the India-Oman CEPA and the India- New Zealand FTA,' it said..Exports of AYUSH and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11%, increasing from $649.2 million in 2023-24 to $688.89 million in 2024-25. .Study Finds No Quality Gap Between Branded And Generic Drugs; Why Pay 14x More? Says 'TheLiverDoc'