'Ayurvedic Healer' Held After Techie Pays Rs 48 Lakh For Spurious 'Sexual Health Medicine'
When the software engineer spoke to the accused inside the tent, he was prescribed "rare medicines" and was told that they were the answer to his sexual health problems.
Bengaluru police arrested a self-proclaimed "ayurvedic healer" after he allegedly cheated a techie out of Rs 48 lakh by selling spurious "sexual health medicine" to him, according to reports on Wednesday.
The software engineer had also started developing kidney problems from the "medicines" that he purchased from the healer, who identified as Vijay Guruji from Maharashtra.
The police reportedly said that they would share more information about him after they nab the other accused, the owner of Vijayalaxmi Ayurvedic shop and recover the money.
The 29-year-old techie first heard of Guruji's shop when he noticed a camp while visiting a multi-speciality hospital in Kengeri for treatment of his sexual health problems.
The Avyurvedic camp claimed to provide a "quick solution to sexual problems". When the software engineer spoke to the accused inside the tent, he was prescribed "rare medicines" and was told that they were the answer to his sexual health problems.
The 'Sexual Health Medicine' Scam
The techie first bought a medicine, christened 'Devaraj Booti', for 1.6 lakh per gram exclusively from an Ayurveda medicine shop in Yeshwantpur, as instructed by Guruji.
He paid exclusively in cash and went alone to collect the medicines, reportedly sourced from Haridwar, being warned that the treatment would otherwise be ineffective, if these essential requirements were unmet.
Guruji also prescribed an oil to the engineer named 'Bhavana Booti Thaila' for Rs 76,000 per gram. The techie found himself unable to bear the costs of this treatment alone, and turned to his wife and parents, borrowing money from them every week.
The engineer ended up paying Rs 17 lakh for 15 grams worth of oil along with other products.
Guruji then warned him that his treatment process may fail if he does not buy more Devaraj Booti powder, which spurred the victim into taking out a bank loan of Rs 20 lakh to buy 18 more grams of the product.
The healer then pursuaded him to buy another medicine which he called 'Devaraj Rasabooti' for Rs 2.6 lakh per gram, with the techie turning to his friend and taking a Rs 10 lakh loan from him.
The software engineer ended up paying a sum total of Rs 48 lakh for this treatment and saw no improvement in his sexual health, he instead started noticing more problems, this time, in his kidney as medical examination showed.
The techie attributed these complications from his kidneys to the spurious medicine he purchased.
The police has registered a case under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc), 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitam,Following a complaint filed on Nov. 22,
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Anitha B Haddannavar reported that she has instructed police to clear all unauthorised roadside Ayurvedic camps, due to the severity of this case.