'Ayurvedic Healer' Held After Techie Pays Rs 48 Lakh For Spurious 'Sexual Health Medicine'

Bengaluru police arrested a self-proclaimed "ayurvedic healer" after he allegedly cheated a techie out of Rs 48 lakh by selling spurious "sexual health medicine" to him, according to reports on Wednesday.

The software engineer had also started developing kidney problems from the "medicines" that he purchased from the healer, who identified as Vijay Guruji from Maharashtra.

The police reportedly said that they would share more information about him after they nab the other accused, the owner of Vijayalaxmi Ayurvedic shop and recover the money.