Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony On January 22? Full List Here
The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday shared the details of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is set to be held at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.
The Temple Trust mentioned that the events will focus on diverse representation, historic tribal representation and being inclusive of traditions.
Several industrialists, political leaders, sportsmen, and celebrities have been invited for the consecration ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple on the day.
The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, PTI reported citing official sources.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal during his Jharkhand visit on January 10 had said that around 7,000 people, including approximately 100 representatives from abroad, will attend the ceremony.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Guestlist
President Droupadi Murmu
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha
LK Advani
Murli Manohar Joshi
Akhilesh Yadav
Mallikarjun Kharge (Invitation declined)
Sonia Gandhi (Invitation declined)
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Invitation declined)
Manmohan Singh
Industrialists Invited For Ram Mandir Inauguration
Gautam Adani
Ratan Tata
Mukesh Ambani
Kumar Mangalam Birla
N Chandrasekaran
Anil Agarwal
NR Narayana Murthy
Film Personalities
Mohanlal
Rajnikanth
Amitabh Bachchan
Anupam Kher
Madhuri Dixit
Chiranjeevi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Akshay Kumar
Dhanush
Randeep Hooda
Ranbir Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut
Rishab Shetty
Madhur Bhandarkar
Ajay Devgn
Jackie Shroff
Tiger Shroff
Yash
Prabhas
Ayushmann Khurrana
Alia Bhatt
Sunny Deol
Sportspersons
Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni
Deepika Kumari
The guest list also includes a large number of sadhus and seers and some foreign invitees. According to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, representatives of L&T and Tata Consulting Engineer -- the two companies serving as project management consultants for the Ram temple -- will also attend the temple opening event.
There will be arrangements for refreshments and lunch for the guests and arrangements have been made for drinking water, toilet blocks, and shoe racks, among others, Rai said.
From Uttar Pradesh's Pakhawaj to Tamil Nadu's Mridang, different classical instruments from across the country will be played to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the temple trust has said.
Champat Rai said musicians from different parts of India have been selected to perform during the grand function on January 22.
Asked about questions raised by many on the ceremony being held in an "incomplete temple", Rai on Monday told a press conference, "I will not respond to any criticism". He said the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the temple will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to be completed by 1 pm.
(With PTI inputs)