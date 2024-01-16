Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony On January 22? Full List Here

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday shared the details of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is set to be held at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Temple Trust mentioned that the events will focus on diverse representation, historic tribal representation and being inclusive of traditions.

Several industrialists, political leaders, sportsmen, and celebrities have been invited for the consecration ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple on the day.

The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, PTI reported citing official sources.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal during his Jharkhand visit on January 10 had said that around 7,000 people, including approximately 100 representatives from abroad, will attend the ceremony.