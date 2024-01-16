Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple Trust Shares Details Of 'Prana Pratishtha' And Related Events
The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) is being organised in Ayodhya on January 22, and according to Rai, it will begin at 12:20 pm.
A new idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.
Replying to queries at a press conference in Ayodhya, he said the current idol of Ram Lalla, which is being worshipped for the last 70 years, will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.
Rai said the rituals in the run-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin from Tuesday and these will continue till January 21. The temple trust in a post on X shared the details of 'Prana Pratishtha' and related events:
Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Prana Pratishtha' Details
Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the deity Ram will arrive on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, January 22, 2024.
Scriptural Protocols and Pre-Ceremony Rituals: Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Prana Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. The pre-Prana Pratisthapre formal sacraments will start on January 16 and continue till January 21. The Dwadash Adhivas protocols will be as follows:
January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan
January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti
January 18 (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra and Gandhadhivas
January 19 (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas
January 19 (Evening): Dhanyadhivas
January 20 (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas
January 20 (Evening): Pushpadhivas
January 21(Morning): Madhyadhivas
January 21 (Evening): Shaiyadhivas
Adhivas Protocols and Acharyas: Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Prana Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will oversee, coordinate, anchor, and direct all the Anushthan proceedings, and the principal Acharya will be Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi.
Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Guests And Representation
Distinguished Guests: The Prana Pratishtha will be conducted in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of U.P. Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.
Diverse Representation: Acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Prana Pratistha ceremony on the premises of the Bhavya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.
Historic Tribal Representation: The presence of the tribal traditions will be represented by the people of the hills, forests, coastal belts, islands, etc.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Who All Are Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony On January 22? Full List Here
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Inclusive Traditions
The traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnam, Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami, and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc.
à¤à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤²à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤¹ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤£ à¤®à¤à¤¡à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤² à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤à¥ 14 à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤£ à¤®à¤à¤¡à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 15, 2024
With the installation of Golden Doors in the Garbhgriha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar, installation work of all golden doors on…
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Darshan and Celebration
After the completion of the Prana Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively.
During the run-up to the ceremony, people from different states are arriving with water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, huge bells, drums, aroma/fragrance items, etc.
The most notable among them were the Bhaars (gifts sent at the time of setting up a daughter's house) sent from Maa Janaki's maternal homes at Janakpur (Nepal) and Sitamarhi (Bihar), which a large number of people carried to Ayodhya, and also gifts of different types of jewellery, etc., were offered by the Nanihal at Raipur, Dandakaranya area.