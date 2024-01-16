Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple Trust Shares Details Of 'Prana Pratishtha' And Related Events

A new idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

Replying to queries at a press conference in Ayodhya, he said the current idol of Ram Lalla, which is being worshipped for the last 70 years, will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) is being organised in Ayodhya on January 22, and according to Rai, it will begin at 12:20 pm.

Rai said the rituals in the run-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin from Tuesday and these will continue till January 21. The temple trust in a post on X shared the details of 'Prana Pratishtha' and related events: