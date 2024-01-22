Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Over 4,000 Noida Cops On Alert, Security Up At UP Borders

'Accordingly, the entire police commissionerate has been divided into three super zones, 10 zones, 26 sectors. 350 additional police forces and two companies of PAC have been allotted to police stations. For law and order duties, around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed while sniffer dogs, anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads are checking railway stations, bus stands, metro stations, malls and markets,' the spokesperson said.