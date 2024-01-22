Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming: How To Watch 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Live On TV & Online?
The 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Lord Rama in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on Monday.
The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.
The idol of Rama Lalla was bathed with 'medicated water and holy water' carried in 114 kalash (urns) from various pilgrimage sites across the country on Sunday, the sixth day of rituals for the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple.
According to a press statement, the ceremony, which involved worship and havan, continued till late evening.
In the ritual hall of the under-construction Ram Temple, the old idol of Lord Rama is also being worshipped. The consecration ceremony rituals began on January 16, starting from the Saryu River.
The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on January 17. The Pran Pratishtha will be conducted on Monday afternoon.
The entire event will be telecast live to a nationwide audience of millions, and more outside India. Here are the broadcast details.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Time
Pran Pratishtha will begin at 12:20 p.m with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat among the estemeed dignitaries who will attend this consecration ceremony.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Telecast Details
Viewers can watch the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony on NDTV Profit, NDTV 24X7 and all our regional channels.
Nearly 40 cameras will be installed by Doordarshan at various locations in Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex, for live coverage of the consecration ceremony which will be broadcast in cutting-edge 4K technology, a top official told news agency PTI last week.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming Details
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be live streamed on NDTV Profit's YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch it on the embedded video link below:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 'historic moment' of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will enrich the Indian heritage and culture and take the country's development journey to new heights.
Modi's remarks came in response to President Droupadi Murmu's two-page letter to him ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple.
