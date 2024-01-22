Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming: How To Watch 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Live On TV & Online?

The 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Lord Rama in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on Monday.

The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

The idol of Rama Lalla was bathed with 'medicated water and holy water' carried in 114 kalash (urns) from various pilgrimage sites across the country on Sunday, the sixth day of rituals for the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple.

According to a press statement, the ceremony, which involved worship and havan, continued till late evening.

In the ritual hall of the under-construction Ram Temple, the old idol of Lord Rama is also being worshipped. The consecration ceremony rituals began on January 16, starting from the Saryu River.

The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on January 17. The Pran Pratishtha will be conducted on Monday afternoon.

The entire event will be telecast live to a nationwide audience of millions, and more outside India. Here are the broadcast details.