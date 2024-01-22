Prayers are underway at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after the conclusion of the pran prathistha ceremony. .PM Modi is doing aarti of the newly unveiled Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Ram Temple after the pran prathistha ceremony concluded in the auspicious time that was set..Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram (also called Ram Dhun) is a devotional song widely popularised by Mahatma Gandhi. It is being played at the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony..The Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been unveiled in the presence of PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat..The rituals for the consecration ceremony started on Jan. 16 with "prayaschit" and "karmakuti" puja being performed on that day. The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, which is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, entered the premises on Jan 17 and was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Jan 18..PM Modi is performing the Pran Pratishthan rituals at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, alongside RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.PM Modi has said that it is a "great pleasure" to be a part of the "divine program" at the Ram temple inauguration."The supernatural moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi..Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The priests have commenced the rituals for the Prana Pratishtha or consecration ceremony.PM Narendra Modi arrived at the newly constructed Ram temple dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta..Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to participate in the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony..Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has arrived at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony..Ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, singers Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan sang 'bhajans' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya..Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony..The invitees to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple continued to arrive at the temple town on Monday morning with locals and devotees gathering on both sides of the road waving saffron flags and dancing to the tunes of songs dedicated to Lord Ram..Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple. The prime minister landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport and will head to the helipad from there, PTI reported.Modi will then go to the Ram temple where he will take part in the “pran pratishtha” ceremony. He will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila..The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. Viewers can watch the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony on NDTV Profit, NDTV 24X7 and all our regional channels. Nearly 40 cameras will be installed by Doordarshan at various locations in Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex, for live coverage of the consecration ceremony which will be broadcast in cutting-edge 4K technology, a top official told news agency PTI last week..Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming: How To Watch 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Live On TV & Online?.Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are on the guest list, which also features Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and BJP's actor-MPs Hema Malini and Sunny Deol.Actors Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Junior NTR have also been invited to the 'pran pratistha' ceremony at the Ram Temple.Actor Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV series "Ramayan", and his co-star in the show Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Goddess Sita, have also been invited..Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple Trust Shares Details Of 'Prana Pratishtha' And Related Events.Government projects worth Rs 35,000 crore are ongoing or completed in Ayodhya, according to the principal secretary for Uttar Pradesh Tourism.The projects include the international airport, expansion of the railway station, widening of roads and development of flyovers, Mukesh Meshram told NDTV Profit in an interview. "We have developed the Panch Koshi Parikrama Marg, Chauda Koshi and Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg because these are some important religious routes."Meshram claimed that there were about 2 lakh tourist arrivals in Ayodhya from other states in 2021 — a year when there was the second coronavirus wave. "That's already crossed the 2-crore mark in 2023.".Government Projects Worth Rs 35,000 Crore Ready Or Ongoing In Ayodhya, Says Top UP Official.Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and several sitting and former judges, including Ranjan Gogoi have been invited for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.The landmark 2019 Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya dispute was delivered in a unanimous verdict by a bench headed by then-CJI Rajan Gogoi, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP. Justice Chandrachud was also on this bench..Ayodhya Ram Mandir Guest List: Who All Are Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony On January 22?.Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Ratan N Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, and Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran are on the guest list for the Ram temple event.Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and mining mogul Anil Agarwal have also been invited to the Ram temple event.Mahindra and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra, Hinduja group's Ashok Hinduja, Wipro's Azim Premji, Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing, Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta, GMR Group's G M R Rao, and real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani have also been invited..Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Over 4,000 Noida Cops On Alert, Security Up At UP Borders.Ayodhya and nearby areas experienced misty weather today morning. According to the weather department, the temple city is likely to experience 'cold day' conditions today, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.A 'cold day' is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal, and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal..Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached the Ram Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony..A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. About 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence are keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at the venue.Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, drowning incidents and disasters like earthquakes have also been deployed for the mega event..Ram Mandir Inauguration: IMD Launches Dedicated Webpage For Weather Updates In Ayodhya.Various leaders of the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have already been camping out at Ayodhya, which has prepared to receive over 11,000 visitors. Over the last weeks, the sleepy temple town has had an international airport and a renovated railway station. Hotels, guest houses and homestays have mushroomed, bursting it at the seams and bringing in the long awaited economic boom..Ram Mandir Inauguration: Adani Wilmar To Organise 'Mega-Bhog', Distribute Jalebis In Ayodhya.The Ram temple in Ayodhya is designed in the traditional Nagar architectural style, which is mostly popular in the regions around Malwa, Rajputana and Kalinga.Pillars and walls are adorned with carved statues of Gods and Goddesses..The Ram Mandir's dimensions are as follows: length (east to west) - 380 feet, width - 250 feet, and height - 161 feet.Once completed, it will be a three-story structure with each floor having a height of 20 feet. The temple will have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates..House Of Abhinandan Lodha To Invest Rs 1,200 Crore In Ayodhya.Five lakh laddus prepared at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city have reached Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday, an official said, PTI reported.The laddus, weighing about 50 gm each, will be distributed to devotees as prasad on the occasion, he said.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav earlier said that Ujjain has connections with Ayodhya dating back more than 2,000 years..Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 'historic moment' of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will enrich the Indian heritage and culture and take the country's development journey to new heights.Modi's remarks came in response to President Droupadi Murmu's two-page letter to him ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple..As many as 121 Acharyas will coordinate and monitor all the processes of the ritual of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.Varanasi's Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will guide all the processes, while Varanasi's Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit will be the chief Acharya. .PM Narendra Modi will lead the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. He will be joined by Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Ram Temple Trust chief Nritya Goal Das.Here's how the day has been planned for the PM.10:45 am: Arrives At Ayodhya Airport 12:05-12:55 pm: Pran Pratishtha At Ram Temple1:00-2:00 pm: Public Meeting In Ayodhya2:15-2:25 pm: Kuber Ka Teela - Darshan Pooja 2:25-2:30 pm: Interaction with Shramjeevis3:00 pm: Takes Off From Ayodhya.As Ayodhya prepares for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on Jan. 22, several states have announced a 'dry day' and public holiday. As Ayodhya prepares for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on Jan. 22, several states have announced a 'dry day' and public holiday. Here's a list of the states.The following states have officially declared Jan. 22 a public holiday.Uttar PradeshMadhya PradeshGoaChhattisgarhHaryanaMaharashtraThe following states will have a dry day on Jan. 22Uttar PradeshRajasthanAssamChhattisgarhUttarakhandMadhya PradeshHaryana.The 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on Monday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on Jan. 17. The Pran Pratishtha will be conducted on Monday afternoon.The entire event will be telecast live to a nationwide audience of millions, and more outside India.