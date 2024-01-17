Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: List Of States That Have Declared Public Holiday On January 22

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a holiday for all academic institutions in the state on January 22. The Lucknow University has rescheduled examinations slated for January 22.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday rescheduled a bypoll to fill a vacancy in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council as the last date to withdraw candidature was January 22.

In a statement, the poll panel said January 22 was the last day to withdraw candidature for the January 29 bypoll. But in view of the public holiday, the last date to withdraw nominations has now been fixed at January 23 and the bypoll itself will take place on January 30, instead of January 29.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared a school holiday and has encouraged people to celebrate the day like a festival.

Goa government declared a holiday for government employees and schools and said the day should be celebrated like Diwali.

Chhattisgarh state minister Brijmohan Agrawal has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on January 22.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a public holiday in the state. All schools and government offices in the state will remain closed.