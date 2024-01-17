Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: List Of States That Have Declared Public Holiday On January 22
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday rescheduled a bypoll to fill a vacancy in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council as the last date to withdraw candidature was January 22.
As Ayodhya prepares for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, several states have announced a 'dry day' and public holiday. Here's a list of the states.
Public Holiday On January 22 In These States
The following states have officially declared January 22 a public holiday.
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Goa
Chhattisgarh
Haryana
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a holiday for all academic institutions in the state on January 22. The Lucknow University has rescheduled examinations slated for January 22.
In a statement, the poll panel said January 22 was the last day to withdraw candidature for the January 29 bypoll. But in view of the public holiday, the last date to withdraw nominations has now been fixed at January 23 and the bypoll itself will take place on January 30, instead of January 29.
In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared a school holiday and has encouraged people to celebrate the day like a festival.
Goa government declared a holiday for government employees and schools and said the day should be celebrated like Diwali.
Chhattisgarh state minister Brijmohan Agrawal has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on January 22.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a public holiday in the state. All schools and government offices in the state will remain closed.
List Of States To Observe 'Dry Day' On January 22
The following states will have a dry day on January 22
Uttar Pradesh
Rajasthan
Assam
Chhattisgarh
Uttarakhand
Madhya Pradesh
Haryana
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has said that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on account of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
Rajasthan government has declared a dry day on January 22. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation-heritage (JMC-H) mayor, Munesh Gurjar, has also directed all meat shops in the heritage area of the city to remain closed on January 22.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said his government has decided to declare January 22 a 'dry day' as the state is Lord Ram's 'nanihal' (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents).
In Uttarakhand, liquor shops and bars will remain closed and liquor license holders in the state will not be entitled to any compensation or claims on account of this closure.
All shops, including liquor and bhang outlets in Madhya Pradesh, will remain closed. Haryana government has declared a 'dry day' and said all liquor establishments in the state will be closed on January 22.
(With PTI inputs)