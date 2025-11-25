Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting: All You Need To Know Before PM Modi Performs 'Dhwaj Arohan'

At around 10 a.m, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

At around 11 a.m, Modi will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. He will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction.