Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting: All You Need To Know Before PM Modi Performs 'Dhwaj Arohan'
The Ram Mandir Dhwaj Arohan Utsav is set to take place on the vivah panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Here's PM Narendra Modi's schedule in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram temple, symbolising the completion of its construction.
The programme is set to take place on the panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Sita’s Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising their union.
PM Modi's Schedule In Ayodhya
At around 10 a.m, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.
At around 11 a.m, Modi will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. He will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.
At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction.
Know The Flag
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO) said.
The flag will rise atop a 'shikhar' constructed in the traditional north Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple designed in the south Indian architectural tradition, will showcase the temple's diverse architecture, the statement said.
The flags on all temple spires would remain permanent and would be lowered only once or twice a year for replacement.
Flag crafted in Ahmedabad is scheduled to be hoisted at Ayodhya's Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
The temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Ram based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls.
Security In Ram Mandir, Ayodhya
A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams, have been deployed in the holy city as part of heightened security measures.
Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems are also operational on the temple premises and surrounding areas.
Senior officials, from superintendents of police to field-level teams, are overseeing the operations to ensure seamless coordination.
Personnel tasked with crowd management, security screening, explosives detection, and emergency response have been stationed across key locations.
Special units, including bomb squads, dog squads, VVIP protection teams, fire units, and rapid response teams, are active in the city, the statement said.
(With inputs from PTI)