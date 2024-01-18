Ayodhya Ram Mandir Features: 5 Mandaps, Ram Darbar, Historic Well, No Iron Used And More

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22.

The idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple on Wednesday night, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said.

A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside. Mishra said the idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol was brought to the temple in a truck. Rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

The rituals will continue till January 21 and on the day of the consecration, minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, according to Ram temple trust officials.

The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.

Ahead of the mega ceremony, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has shared the features of the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Take a look: