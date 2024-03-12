Ayodhya Ram Mandir: DD National To Broadcast Ram Temple 'Aarti' Daily; Details Here

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple in January during an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The consecration rituals began from the Saryu river banks on January 16 and were completed on January 22. The first phase of the temple built by a trust has so far cost Rs 1,100 crore, according to news agency PTI.

The construction work at the Ram temple complex will be completed by December this year, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said last week.

Nearly 75 lakh devotees have visited the temple since the consecration of Ram Lalla idol on January 22, as per officials.

Anil Mishra, a member of the temple trust told PTI that currently about 1,500 workers have been employed and more than 3,500 additional workers will be deployed soon to speed up the construction of remaining two floors of the three-storey temple building. The ground floor of the temple was built in December last year.

A meeting of the temple construction committee was held recently and it was decided to complete all the constructions in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex by the end of this year, Mishra said.

The sanctum sanctorum is on the ground floor of the temple and the court of Lord Ram will be installed on the first floor as after having 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, devotees will be able to have 'darshan' of Lord Ram's court, he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

He said that L&T, the company which is constructing the temple, is going to field an army of workers, currently 1,500, from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

More than two lakh devotees are visiting the Ram temple on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, whereas on other days around 1.5 lakh devotees are arriving, Prakash Gupta, officer in-charge of the Ram temple trust, said.

(With PTI inputs)